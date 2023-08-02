Speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe‘s future at PSG continues to intensify, indicating that the French striker rejected a contract extension that would have guaranteed his transfer to Real Madrid next summer, reported by goal.com. The situation adds further uncertainty to Mbappe's future and increases the possibility of a potential move away from the French capital.

As per Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Mbappe turned down PSG's offer of a clause in the contract extension that would have allowed him to leave for Real Madrid next year. The 24-year-old forward's loyalty bonus deadline, which was on August 1, has now passed, making him more open to exploring his options and considering potential moves away from PSG.

Real Madrid has been widely rumored as Mbappe's preferred next destination, with reports suggesting that the Spanish giants already have an agreement in place to sign him once he becomes a free agent. Mbappe's rejection of the contract extension with the clause indicates that he is leaning towards exploring his options as a free agent rather than committing his future further to a club that recently listed him for transfer.

The situation surrounding Mbappe's future remains uncertain, and the player has chosen not to speak publicly about his decision to turn down the contract offer. This has left fans, players, and coaches worldwide wondering about his next move. While a potential move this summer is still possible, if Mbappe stays at PSG for another season, it would likely be his last year in Paris.

The uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future has piqued the interest of several clubs, with Premier League side Chelsea reportedly eager to sign the World Cup winner at the peak of his career. As the transfer window enters its final stages, all eyes are on Mbappe, waiting to see what his next move will be and whether he will make a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid or any other club seeking to secure his services.