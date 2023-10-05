In a thrilling return of the Champions League to St James' Park after two decades, Newcastle United performed dazzling, securing a resounding 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Toon Army celebrated their triumphant return to the prestigious competition with goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, and Fabian Schar, leaving the Parisians in shock.

The star of the PSG side, Kylian Mbappe, found himself isolated for most of the match as the Newcastle defenders expertly contained his threat. The 2018 World Cup winner struggled to find the right areas on the pitch and appeared disoriented at times, a testament to the Magpies' outstanding defensive display.

As the final whistle blew, PSG players acknowledged their loyal supporters, but one notable absence caught the eye: Kylian Mbappe was seen heading straight down the tunnel. The crushing defeat sparked swift reactions on social media, with fans expressing sympathy for Mbappe, who had been linked with a move away from PSG in the summer but ultimately stayed with the club.

Kylian Mbappe wasted no time heading down the tunnel following the full-time whistle 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/PIkRnVYifS — LiveScore (@livescore) October 4, 2023

Despite the loss, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi suggested in September that Mbappe would extend his contract, which is nearing its end. However, the defeat to Newcastle United has left PSG in second place in Group F standings, adding further pressure to their Champions League campaign.

The resounding victory for Newcastle United marks a historic moment for the club and raises questions about PSG's ability to compete at the highest level of European football. As the group stage progresses, both teams will face new challenges, but for now, Newcastle's passionate fans can revel in a memorable night at St James' Park.