In the wake of Newcastle United‘s historic 4-1 triumph over PSG in the Champions League, Magpies' midfielder Sean Longstaff shared a lighthearted moment with Kylian Mbappe, reported by GOAL. Longstaff, who found the back of the net in the memorable victory, was spotted on camera requesting Mbappe's shirt after the match, providing an insight into the camaraderie between players despite the intense competition.

When questioned about the exchange, Longstaff chuckled and revealed, “I think I was blocking him from the goal-kick, so I am going to try and get it for my little brother, so hopefully I will still get it.” The request showcased the mutual respect and admiration players have for each other, even in high-stakes encounters like the Champions League.

Newcastle's impressive win at St. James' Park elevated them to the top of Group F, marking their return to the Champions League after a two-decade absence. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, and Fabian Schar propelled the Magpies to a commanding victory, with PSG's lone response coming from Lucas Hernandez's header.

Manager Eddie Howe's tactical prowess and the players' determination were evident as they outplayed PSG, leaving them in a strong position to progress from the challenging ‘group of death.' With upcoming fixtures against Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, Newcastle's newfound confidence could prove pivotal in their European campaign.

The Magpies' remarkable Champions League journey has captured the imagination of fans, and their next challenge awaits as they face Dortmund on October 25. Before that crucial encounter, Newcastle will shift their focus back to the Premier League, facing West Ham and Crystal Palace in successive fixtures. The team's resilience and determination continue to inspire, making them a force to be reckoned with on both domestic and European fronts.