PSG forward Lionel Messi has rejoined the team’s training sessions ahead of their remaining games as he nears the end of his second campaign with the French giants. While moves to Barcelona or Saudi Arabia remain options for the Argentine, he is strictly focused on winning the Ligue 1 title for the time being, per Fabrizio Romano.

Rumors have surfaced regarding a potential move for Messi to Al-Hilal SFC, a club based in Saudi Arabia. While negotiations are still ongoing, it appears that Messi’s aspirations may extend beyond European football, contrary to what many had previously speculated. The prospect of joining the Saudi league with a groundbreaking deal could entice the legendary footballer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, the club where Lionel Messi made his name and enjoyed an illustrious career, is also keen on reacquiring their prodigal son. However, the financial offer presented by the Catalan giants falls short of the staggering proposals Messi has received from other suitors. To facilitate Messi’s return, Barcelona would need to reduce the player’s salary significantly, necessitating the sale of other players to generate the required funds.

With only these two options currently on the table, Lionel Messi finds himself at a crossroads in his career. While Barca holds sentimental value for the Argentine, the club’s financial limitations and the need for significant restructuring present considerable challenges. Messi’s final decision remains uncertain, as he carefully weighs his options and evaluates the best path forward.

For now, Messi has not closed the door entirely on a potential reunion with Barcelona, indicating that he is open to considering their proposal. However, determining the outcome of this situation will undoubtedly require more time as the parties involved continue to engage in discussions. But for the time being, he just wants to win with PSG.