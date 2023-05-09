Jorge Messi, father, and representative of PSG star Lionel Messi, has released a strong statement regarding his son’s future amid recent rumors linking him to a potential move back to Barcelona or a switch to Saudi Arabia. The statement, aimed at dispelling the swirling speculation, highlights that no agreements have been made with any club for the upcoming season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, in a direct and unequivocal message, Jorge Messi stated:

“There’s absolutely NOTHING agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season.” This statement makes it clear that Lionel Messi’s future remains undecided, and any reports suggesting otherwise are baseless.

Addressing the rampant transfer rumors, Messi’s father emphasized, “Nothing is signed, agreed or verbally agreed. Only fake news using Leo’s name.” The family’s frustration is palpable as they assert that various media outlets have been spreading misleading information, exploiting Lionel Messi’s name to generate attention and speculation.

The statement from Jorge Messi serves as a reminder to fans, pundits, and clubs alike that until a decision is reached at the end of the season, any reports regarding Lionel Messi’s next destination should be treated with skepticism. The footballing world eagerly awaits the conclusion of the current season to see where the iconic Argentine forward will continue his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi’s future has been a subject of intense debate since his departure from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. After spending his entire professional career at the Catalan club, Messi surprised the footballing community by signing with PSG. His performances in France have been nothing short of exceptional, reaffirming his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

With the 2022-2023 season drawing to a close, everyone is keeping an eye on what Messi’s next move will be. Could he reunite with Barcelona, take his talents to Saudi Arabia, or even head to the MLS? Only time will tell.