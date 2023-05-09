Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi was seen at training on Monday, leading to some speculation regarding his suspension. Now, we have a clearer picture of PSG’s decision regarding their superstar.

PSG has officially lifted Messi’s suspension early, as reported by ESPN’s Julien Laurens. Initially, Messi received a two-week suspension after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia last week.

Messi showed up at the PSG training facility and trained on his own on Monday. The rest of the players received a day off following their 3-1 victory over Troyes on Sunday.

The French giants shortened Messi’s suspension after the Argentine star issued an apology to the club, his teammates, and the club’s supporters. The club still fined him two weeks’ worth of wages, amounting to €1.6 million.

Messi’s future with PSG is in doubt following this development. Reports surfaced that Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal has made a formal offer to the Argentine star, with the deal paying him €400 million a season.

Messi has also considered a move back to his longtime club, Spanish giants Barcelona. The Argentine star left Barcelona in 2021 after financial fair play prevented the club from being able to afford his wages.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players to ever play the sport. He has won 10 La Liga titles as part of Barcelona, as well as four UEFA Champions League titles. He is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as the best men’s footballer in the world. Internationally, he won the Copa America in 2021 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022 with the Argentinian men’s national team.