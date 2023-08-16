As Neymar bids farewell to PSG after an illustrious six-year stint, former teammate Marco Verratti has penned an emotional farewell message for the Brazilian superstar, reported by goal.com. Verratti's heartfelt words come as a reflection of the strong bond the two players shared during their time together at the club.

After Neymar's departure and his subsequent transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, Verratti took to Instagram to express his emotions. The Italian midfielder's message conveyed a sense of gratitude and deep camaraderie that he and Neymar had cultivated over their six-year tenure at PSG. Verratti's words read, “Just to tell you that it was amazing to spend all those years together. I love you very much and I wish you the best for the new stage of your life. You are a special person my friend.”

Neymar's journey at PSG spanned six memorable seasons, during which he made a significant impact on and off the field. The Brazilian forward, known for his exceptional skills and flamboyant style of play, became an integral part of PSG's setup. While he managed to score an impressive 118 goals in over 173 appearances for the club, a UEFA Champions League title eluded him, with PSG reaching the final once during his tenure.

As Neymar embarks on his new chapter with Al-Hilal, he leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered by PSG fans and football enthusiasts alike. His departure marks the end of an era at the Parisian club, prompting heartfelt farewells like Marco Verratti's that underscore the profound impact Neymar had on his teammates and the footballing world. Meanwhile, Neymar's focus now shifts to his new venture with Al-Hilal as he prepares to take the field in his upcoming fixture against Al-Feiha on August 19.