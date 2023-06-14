Milan Skriniar, the Inter center-back, has confirmed his forthcoming transfer to PSG and expressed his disappointment with the Champions League final loss, reported by goal.com.

Having declined an offer to extend his contract with Inter, Milan Skriniar is poised to join PSG as a free agent this summer. It has been reported that he had agreed to personal terms with the French club last summer, but the move was blocked by Inter. The Champions League final against Manchester City marked Skriniar's final match for Inter, and he admitted the pain of exiting the competition with a defeat, especially on such a grand stage of European club football. Speaking to reporters, he said, “It was a sad way to say goodbye, the defeat will disturb us for a long time. We were so close to winning the trophy, we had a great performance and deserved more. We're proud of what we did during the game. We'll see what happens in Paris, the important thing is that I stay fit.”

Skriniar has been dealing with a recurring back problem that required surgery. Although he was named in the matchday squad for the Champions League final, he remained on the bench as he was not fully match-fit. The Slovakian disclosed that he played with only one functional leg against Porto in the Champions League, which also happened to be his last appearance for Inter. “In the second leg of the Porto tie, I was playing on one leg, it was impossible to do more. I would've risked a really serious injury. I'd never been out of action for this long and tried to get back to full fitness in training, but it's not the same as match fitness. I've been training with Inter for the last three weeks, so I am ready and determined,” Skriniar explained.

Currently on international duty with Slovakia, Skriniar is preparing to face Iceland on June 17 in a Euro 2024 qualifying fixture. Despite his imminent departure from Inter, he remains focused on performing at his best and staying fit as he embarks on a new chapter of his career with PSG.