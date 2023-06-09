Inter Milan President Steven Zhang has refused to comment on the rumours surrounding Milan Skriniar's potential departure to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer. The experienced central defender doesn't have a contract with Nerazzurri beyond this season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, President Zhang has remained tight-lipped on the Skriniar rumours. Talking to Gazetta Dello Sport, he said, “Škriniar has always been one of my fav players… I will reply to this question only after the final.”. It must be noted that the 28-year-old signed a pre-contract with PSG last January. However, nothing has been made official by the two clubs.

Inter Milan are set to play their first Champions League final since 2010, where they beat Bayern Munich to complete the treble. If they beat Manchester City in the final this time, it will be as big an achievement as it was 13 years ago. Considering their firepower in attack with Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko, and Lautaro Martinez, they would know that they have the options to hurt City.

Pep Guardiola's men will go into the final as undisputed favourites, but Inter are on a roll too. They recently beat Fiorentina to win the Coppa Italia and will go into the Champions League final full of confidence. Regardless of what happens after the final, the Inter hierarchy would know that this group of players will not get a better opportunity to land the European Cup again. They lost their previous European final to Sevilla in 2020, coming short in the Europa League final.