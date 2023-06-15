Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is looking for a new manager, and it looks like they've found their guy. PSG and Julian Nagelsmann are in direct talks over the German coach becoming the Ligue 1 club's new manager, but a deal is not yet done.

PSG has been without a permanent manager since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in December and has been linked with a number of high-profile coaches, including Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, and Thiago Motta.

Nagelsmann, who is 34 years old, was most recently the manager of Bayern Munich until he got sacked on March 24. He is seen as a potential replacement for Christophe Galtier, who is reportedly set to leave the club after just one season in charge. Bayern was first in Bundesliga this season, sporting a 21-win, 8-draw, and 5-loss record.

Direct talks between Julian Nagelsmann and PSG continue, there are key details to be clarified as this week PSG were busy with Mbappé chaos 🔴🔵 #PSG Negotiations are taking place, process ongoing with Nagelsmann. Not a done deal yet at this stage. pic.twitter.com/eQGLclDkur — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

PSG has been very busy this week, trying to keep key pieces of the roster together after Lionel Messi's exit, and with Kylian Mbappe stirring buzz about his current contract, with countless rumors of his departure circulating all over media.

Negotiations between PSG and Julian Nagelsmann are ongoing, and it is understood that there are still key details to be clarified, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is not yet clear what those details are, but it is possible that they could relate to Nagelsmann's salary, the length of his contract, or the transfer budget that he will be given.

It is also possible that PSG could still consider other options, such as Enrique or Motta, but as it currently stands, Nagelsmann is seen as the favorite to become the new PSG manager, and it is expected that a deal will be announced in the coming weeks.