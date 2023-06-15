The rumors continue to swirl about a potential Kylian Mbappe-PSG breakup after a tumultuous season, but the French striker made it clear he is planning to remain in Paris.

“At the moment, I only have one option: staying at PSG,” Mbappe said this week, according to Fabrizio Romano. “I plan to be there when the season starts.”

Mbappe also asserted that the letter he sent to the club saying he was not going to extend his current deal until June of 2025 did not mean he wanted to leave the organization.

“Honestly I did not think I was going to offend anyone. I only sent a letter,” he explained, per Romano. “I didn't know a letter could kill someone. It's just a letter. I don't care about the reactions.”

It's certainly an interesting stance from Mbappe, as he informed the team through the letter that he wouldn't be triggering the extension that was included in the contract he signed last year. That would make him available on a free next summer.

Foot Mercato reported on Thursday that Paris Saint-Germain have decided to sell the 24-year-old following the revelation that he wouldn't be triggering the one-year extension.

The AS Monaco academy product had intended on seeing out the final year of his contract, but it looks like that may no longer be happening after the club's reaction to the explosive letter, which angered the team's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, per Foot Mercato.

It doesn't seem to be confirmed, as Kylian Mbappe's entourage are aware the situation could change. But if the club are truly planning on selling one of their best players, it would be another bombshell departure after Lionel Messi moved from PSG to Inter Miami last week.