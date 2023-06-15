Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Christophe Galtier are close to reaching an agreement on the termination of the French manager's contract after a disappointing season, opening the door for a move to Napoli.

The settlement process is underway, and it is expected that Galtier will be released from his contract by the end of the week, per Fabrizio Romano.

PSG and Christophe Galtier are close to reaching an agreement on termination of the contract — as settlement process is underway. 🔵 #PSG Napoli are in contact with Galtier since last week, he’s one of the most concrete options to replace Luciano Spalletti. pic.twitter.com/8G3K5hKZAV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023

Galtier joined PSG in July 2022, managing a team that featured generational talents in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, but he was unable to lead the team to any major trophies. The Parisians were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Bayern, despite finishing first in Ligue 1. This was followed by Messi's exit to Inter Miami and now rumors of Mbappé leaving after choosing to not extend his contract to 2025.

As a result of PSG's disappointing season, Galtier has been under pressure from the club's hierarchy. It is believed that the club has offered Galtier a severance package of €6 million, which he is expected to accept.

In the meantime, Napoli is in contact with Galtier about the possibility of him becoming their new manager. The Serie A champions are looking for a replacement for Luciano Spalletti, who left the club at the end of the season. Galtier is one of the favorites to land the job for Napoli, and it is believed that he is interested in the job.

It should be noted that Galtier once offered himself a few weeks ago to Napoli, but owner Aurelio de Laurentiis asked him for time to make a decision. Now, the movement can gain traction.

After his time with PSG, Christophe Galtier's arrival at Napoli would be a major statement of intent from the club. The Serie A champions are looking to challenge for the Champions League title in the coming years, and Galtier would be a key part of their plans.