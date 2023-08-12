PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has reacted to the recent news of Ousmane Dembele signing for the Ligue 1 champions. The 26-year-old Dembele completes his move from Barcelona after PSG activated his release clause of €50.4m.

Mbappe posted a photograph of Dembele holding the PSG shirt on his Instagram story. He added, “Welcome home, brother. So happy to see you here. The adventure begins!”.

This news will not just be a boost for Mbappe but also for newly-appointed manager Luis Enrique. For the entire summer, he has been asked about the possibility of Mbappe leaving the club. With the World Cup winner set to stay with the Ligue 1 champions for one more season, it is positive that he can add Dembele to the frontline.

The former Barcelona man is likely to replace Lionel Messi in the PSG attack, who joined Inter Miami this summer. Both Mbappe and Dembele have played together for France, so they will know how to link up. The big question mark will be how the duo will create a frontline with Neymar.

PSG has also confirmed the departure of Mauro Icardi to Galatasaray. With no out-and-out striker in the team, will Mbappe be the new No.9 at Parc des Princes?

Dembele has been given the no.23 shirt at PSG as he signs a five-year contract with the French giants. Speaking to PSG's official website, he said, “I'm delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, and I can't wait to play for my new club.”

“I hope to continue to improve here and make all the club's fans proud.”