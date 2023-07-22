PSG's decision to exclude Kylian Mbappe from their pre-season tour squad has sent shockwaves through the football world, reported by goal.com. Now, the wider context behind this move has been revealed.

The French forward's future at PSG has been a subject of intense speculation, with constant links to Real Madrid. Reports suggest that PSG believes Mbappe has already reached an agreement with the Spanish club to join them on a free transfer next summer, once his contract with PSG expires. This has fueled PSG's decision to potentially sell him during this transfer window.

According to L'Equipe, the internal deadline set by PSG for Mbappe to make a decision on his future is July 31. The club has given him two choices: sign a new contract, which includes a massive 10-year deal worth a staggering €1 billion, or be sold. PSG wants to make it clear to the player that they are serious about their stance and are prepared to let him go if he does not commit to the club.

To emphasize their resolve, PSG has left Mbappe out of their pre-season tour squad. This move serves as a message to the player and his camp that they are not making empty threats and are ready to part ways with one of their biggest stars if necessary.

However, Mbappe's camp has maintained that no deal has been struck with Real Madrid, and the situation remains fluid. Real Madrid is rumored to be willing to splash out €200 million for the World Cup winner, making him one of the most expensive signings in football history.

As the July 31 deadline approaches, the spotlight will be firmly fixed on Kylian Mbappe's future. With interest from Real Madrid and other clubs, the 24-year-old's decision will undoubtedly dominate the headlines in the coming days, leaving fans across the footballing world anxiously awaiting the final outcome of this transfer saga.