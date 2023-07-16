PSG has completed a bargain €6 million (£5m/$7m) deal to re-sign Xavi Simons from PSV, activating their buy-back clause, reported by goal.com. The 20-year-old will leave the Dutch club after spending just one season there, returning to PSG where he initially joined from Barcelona in 2019.

Simons' time at PSG was limited, with only 11 appearances for the French champions before his move to PSV last summer. However, the Netherlands international made a significant impact during his stint at PSV, showcasing his talent with 19 goals and eight assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Simons will stay at PSG if either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar depart the club. In the event that both players remain in the French capital, Simons will be sent out on loan to gain further experience and playing time.

Having departed PSV's training camp, Simons is set to join his PSG teammates as they prepare for the upcoming season. However, his immediate future remains uncertain as the club assesses their squad and potential player movements.

Simons' return to PSG highlights the club's belief in his potential and their desire to utilize his talents within their squad. Whether he stays as a valuable asset or heads out on loan, the 20-year-old midfielder will continue to develop and contribute to PSG's ambitions in domestic and European competitions.

As the transfer window progresses, fans and pundits will closely monitor the situation surrounding Mbappe and Neymar, as their decisions could impact Xavi Simons' role and opportunities at PSG. The young talent will be eager to impress and seize any chance he is given, demonstrating why the club decided to bring him back to the Parc des Princes.