PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have returned to training ahead of the upcoming season, as captured in a video shared on the club's Instagram account, reported by goal.com. Mbappe's return to the squad comes amidst ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract situation and persistent links to a potential move to Real Madrid.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon Paris Saint-Germain (@psg) által megosztott bejegyzés

The video footage showcases Mbappe reuniting with his teammate Neymar as they join their PSG teammates for pre-season training. The 24-year-old striker's future at the club remains uncertain, as he has expressed his intention not to sign a new contract and instead let his current deal run down, which expires next summer.

PSG, however, have made it clear to Mbappe that he must either commit to a new contract or be sold during this transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer. The French giants are determined to protect their interests and ensure they receive adequate compensation if Mbappe does depart.

Real Madrid has long been linked with a move for Mbappe, and there have been reports of a potential €200 million (£171m/$225m) bid this summer. However, the Spanish champions could also opt to wait until next summer to sign the French superstar on a free transfer.

Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe is expected to feature in PSG's pre-season matches against teams such as Inter and Cerezo Osaka. Fans and football enthusiasts will be closely monitoring his performances and decisions as the transfer window progresses, eager to see how the situation unfolds for one of the game's brightest young talents.