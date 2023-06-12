Kylian Mbappe, the 24-year-old phenom for Paris Saint-Germain, informed the club through a letter on Monday that he will not renew his contract after next season, according to Tariq Panja of The New York Times.

This move leaves PSG with a choice to either sell Mbappe this summer or potentially risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires at the end of June 2024. It also comes nine days after Lionel Messi's departure from the club.

PSG is reportedly surprised by the move and did not first learn of it through Mbappe himself, but rather through a news outlet that obtained a copy of his letter.

Mbappe signed his current deal, a two-year contract with an optional third year, in May 2022 about a month before his deal was set to expire at the time. He has decided to decline that third-year option. PSG made him the highest-paid player in the world, a title he's sure to retain with his next contract, wherever that may come from.

What this means for Mbappe, PSG

PSG are in a much tougher spot than they were a year ago. If Mbappe's wishes to leave are true, the French giants have little to no leverage in transfer negotiations this summer. Though clubs will certainly be calling for Mbappe's services, some of Europe's elite may decide to wait it out and battle for Mbappe's signature without having to negotiate a fee with PSG.

Mbappe has been rumored to make a move to Real Madrid for several years and was on the verge of joining Los Blancos before signing his current deal. Real Madrid is sure to be the frontrunner for Mbappe again, whether it be to nab him via transfer and wait the season out or sign him as a free agent next summer.

Kylian Mbappe may well have already played his final game in a PSG uniform. If so, he leaves as the club's all-time leading goalscorer, having scored 212 goals in 260 games across all competitions.