Real Madrid has confirmed that young star Vinícius Jr. will get the iconic No. 7 shirt next season, previously worn by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by ESPN. The decision comes following the departure of Eden Hazard from the club.

Vinicius Jr., 22, is now listed as Madrid's No. 7 in the first-team squad section on the club's website. This change signifies the confidence the club has in the Brazilian forward, who wore the No. 20 shirt last season. He will now follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo, who wore the No. 7 for eight seasons, leaving an indelible mark on the club's history.

Fellow Brazilian international Rodrygo Goes will also see a change in his shirt number, switching from No. 21 to No. 11, which was previously worn by Marco Asensio before his departure.

Both Vinicius and Rodrygo have emerged as key players for Real Madrid, contributing significantly to the team's success. Last season, they combined to score 19 goals in LaLiga and 12 goals in the Champions League.

The No. 7 shirt holds immense significance at Real Madrid, having been donned by illustrious figures such as Raul Gonzalez, Emilio Butragueño, and Amancio Amaro. Ronaldo's reign as the No. 7 is particularly noteworthy, as he became the club's all-time leading scorer with 450 goals and lifted four Champions League trophies during his time at the Bernabeu.

With the No. 7 now entrusted to Vinicius, the young talent will aim to carry on the legacy of past legends and make his mark at the prestigious club. The announcement of Vinicius wearing the iconic shirt comes alongside the introduction of left-back Fran García, a Madrid academy product who has returned to the club after spending three years at Rayo Vallecano. The young players' presence further signifies Real Madrid's commitment to nurturing and developing talent from within.