PSG‘s pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva may be in jeopardy if Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at the club, reported by goal.com. PSG could face financial difficulties if they are unable to sell the French forward this summer.

Mbappe's future has been a topic of speculation throughout the summer, as he has expressed his desire not to sign a new contract with PSG and hopes to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. In response, PSG has given him an ultimatum to either sign a new contract or be sold in the current transfer window. The club is seeking a resolution by July 31, which coincides with the expiration of their option to extend Mbappe's current deal.

The Athletic reports that PSG's transfer activities are contingent on the sale of Mbappe. If he chooses to run down his contract and join Real Madrid on a free transfer instead of being involved in a transfer worth potentially €200 million (£170m/$225m), it could create financial turmoil for the French club. In compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations, PSG has put a hold on their transfer business until there is clarity on Mbappe's situation, including their pursuit of Silva from Manchester City. If Mbappe stays and leaves on a free transfer in 2024, PSG may be compelled to sell other players in order to raise funds for new signings.

Real Madrid has long been interested in Kylian Mbappe, and they are closely monitoring the developments surrounding his future. It remains to be seen if they will make a formal bid for the French international this summer.

The Mbappe saga continues to dominate headlines, with no clear resolution in sight as of yet. PSG and their pursuit of Bernardo Silva will likely be affected by the outcome of Mbappe's decision.