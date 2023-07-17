PSG is willing to offer Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur as part of a deal to sign Harry Kane this summer, reported by goal.com. The French club looks to strengthen its attacking options with the addition of the english superstar.

PSG is set to re-sign Simons from PSV Eindhoven, activating a buy-back clause in his contract after just one season with the Dutch side. While there have been talks of PSG potentially sending Simons out on loan for the upcoming season, reports from Gianluca Di Marzio suggest that the club is considering including the midfielder as part of a bid to acquire Kane from Tottenham.

Currently, Bayern Munich are viewed as the frontrunners to secure the services of the English captain. Bayern's honorary president, Uli Hoeness, has expressed confidence that the club will sign Kane in the summer. However, PSG is also determined to bring the Tottenham star to Paris and is exploring potential offers.

Tottenham has consistently maintained that Kane is not for sale this season, despite the striker's contract expiring in 2024. Kane has been included in Tottenham's pre-season tour squad, currently in Perth, Australia, where the team will face West Ham on July 18, followed by matches against Leicester City on July 23 in Bangkok and Lion City Sailors on July 26 in Singapore.

The potential inclusion of Xavi Simons in a deal for Kane adds an interesting dimension to the transfer negotiations. Simons, a highly-rated young midfielder, could provide Tottenham with a promising talent as part of the overall package. However, the final decision rests with Tottenham and their evaluation of PSG's offer.

As the transfer window progresses, the race for Harry Kane's signature intensifies. Both Bayern Munich and PSG are eager to secure his services, with each club presenting its unique proposition to convince Tottenham to part ways with their star striker. The coming weeks will shed more light on Kane's future as negotiations continue and the interested parties seek a resolution.