PSG has made a bold move to acquire Manchester City‘s Bernardo Silva by offering a swap deal involving two of their own players, reported by goal.com. PSG, through their football advisor Luis Campos, proposed a deal that would see Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma join City in exchange for Silva. However, the treble-winning English club swiftly rejected the bid.

The proposed swap deal aimed to lower Silva's transfer fee, with Verratti being suggested as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who recently made a move to Barcelona. Donnarumma, on the other hand, would have added competition for the goalkeeper position alongside Ederson at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite PSG's interest and Silva's reported desire to join the French club, City remains hopeful of convincing the Portuguese attacking midfielder to stay. Silva's contract is set to expire next summer, and at 28 years old, his future at the club remains uncertain. City may want to prompt Silva to make a decision sooner rather than later, given his contract situation and PSG's persistent interest.

Silva's potential move to PSG would be contingent on his willingness to sign a new contract with City. If he does not commit to an extension, his future at the English club will likely remain uncertain. Manchester City will need to carefully consider their options and the value they place on Silva's contributions to the team as they navigate the ongoing transfer negotiations.

As the transfer window progresses, the situation surrounding Bernardo Silva's future will undoubtedly attract attention. Fans and observers will be eagerly anticipating further developments, as both clubs seek to secure their desired outcomes in this potential transfer saga.