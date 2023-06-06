PSG has made the decision to part ways with head coach Christophe Galtier, with Julian Nagelsmann poised to take over the reins at the French club, reported by goal.com.

According to Le Parisien, PSG's football advisor Luis Campos informed Galtier of the club's decision on Tuesday morning, with an official announcement expected to follow. Galtier's tenure at Parc des Princes lasted just one season, despite guiding the team to the Ligue 1 title in the 2022-23 campaign. The coach faced criticism following PSG's Champions League elimination in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich.

Galtier became PSG's seventh permanent manager since the Qatari takeover in 2011 when he was appointed on a two-year contract last summer. While he managed to secure the Ligue 1 crown, finishing one point ahead of Lens, the team underperformed in Europe, struggling to maximize the potential of star players like Lionel Messi and Neymar. Galtier also faced allegations of racism in April, stemming from his previous role at Nice, which further eroded confidence in him among club executives.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is the frontrunner to fill Galtier's position at Parc des Princes, with reports suggesting advanced talks between Nagelsmann and PSG officials. Nagelsmann, who has been without a club since his dismissal by Bayern in March, could potentially be accompanied by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who is being considered for the role of assistant coach.

Galtier's departure is not the only significant change occurring at PSG this summer. The club has also confirmed the departure of Lionel Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is believed to be considering a return to Barcelona as a free agent. Messi has also been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer (MLS), but he has yet to announce his next destination. Additionally, Sergio Ramos will leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of the month, and Neymar is reportedly pushing for a transfer following an incident involving PSG ultras outside his home.

PSG's decision to part ways with Galtier and the anticipated appointment of Nagelsmann reflect the club's ambition to achieve success at both domestic and European levels. With significant changes expected in the squad and coaching staff, PSG aims to build a formidable team capable of challenging for top honors in the upcoming season.