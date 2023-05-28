Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier made a bold statement about his future, saying he deserves a second run with the football club.

Galtier, who was appointed PSG manager in July 2022 (replacing Mauricio Pochettino, who just took over at Chelsea), hasn’t been in charge long, but he has already made a big impact. In his first transfer window, he oversaw the arrivals of Hugo Ekitike, Nordi Mukiele, Fabián Ruiz, Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, and Vitinha.

He has led the team a 37-27 record en route to the Ligue 1 title, top 16 in Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League, and the Trophée des Champions earlier this July. Despite all these accomplishments, Galtier wants more, per Fabrizio Romano.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think I deserve a second season at PSG, I gave it my all with a lot of energy,” Galtier said. “I was able to keep the course in difficult moments. I feel, personally that I deserve to continue.”

Galtier’s comments will come as a relief to PSG fans, who have been through a lot of upheaval in recent years and could be about to see the departure of Lionel Messi as well as Neymare. The club have changed managers four times in seven years. They have also yet to have won the Champions League title, despite having a star-studded cast that also stars Kylian Mbappe.

Christophe Galtier’s appointment was seen as a sign of stability, and his comments suggest that he is committed to the project at PSG even with all the change in the talent on the pitch. If he can continue to deliver success, he could be the man to finally lead the club to Champions League glory. His comments suggest that he is ambitious for PSG, and he will be hoping to lead the club to even more success in the years to come.