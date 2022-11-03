PSVR2 release date and price revealed, pre-orders soon

Sony recently released more information about the PlayStation VR2 or PSVR2. Keep reading to learn more about the PSVR2, including its release date, price, and how to preorder.

PSVR2 Release Date: February 22, 2023

The PSVR2 officially comes out on February 22, 2023. The PSVR2 Sense controller charging station also launches on the same day. Players in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg can initially preorder solely through the PlayStation Online Store. Pre-orders begin on November 15, 2022, and require interested players to register for a chance to preorder the PSVR2. Orders from the PlayStation Online Store for headsets and bundles will ship during the launch week. Players outside of the markets mentioned above can pre-order through participating retailers, beginning on the same date.

Here is the PSVR2 price list and inclusions:

PlayStation VR2 $549.99 recommended retail price Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle $599.99 recommended retail price Includes a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones

Playstation VR2 Sense controller charging station $49.99 recommended retail price Players can charge their PSVR2 Sense controllers here without having to plug into the PS5.



Pre-orders for games also begin this month. For a list of games confirmed for the PSVR2 so far, you can check the official PlayStation blog. One specific game to look forward to is Resident Evil Village.

The PSVR2 and the Sense controller will have the following specifications:

PlayStation VR2 Specifications Display Method: OLED Panel Resolution: 2000 x 2040 per eye (total of 4000 x 2040) Panel refresh rate: 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation: Adjustable Field of View: Approximately 110 degrees Sensors: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer) Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity Sensor Cameras: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking, IR camera for eye tracking Feedback: Headset Vibration Communication with PS5: USB Type-C Audio: Built-in microphone for input, stereo headphone jack for output

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Specifications Buttons: Right controller: PS, Options, Circle, Cross, R1, R2, Right Stick/R3 Left controller: PS, Create, Triangle, Square, L1, L2, Left Stick/L3 Sensing/Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer) Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch Detection Position Tracking: IR LED Feedback Trigger effect on R2/L2, Haptic Feedback on the controller itself (single actuator per unit) Port: USB Type-C Communication: Bluetooth Ver5.1 Battery: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable battery



That’s all the information we have so far about the PlayStation VR2. For more gaming news from us, click here.