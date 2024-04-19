PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has launched update 29.1 for console players, marking a significant enhancement in the game's evolving landscape with the introduction of destructible terrain, among other notable features.
This latest update, already available to PC gamers since April 9, brings several adjustments and additions that are poised to transform the gameplay experience. With the inclusion of destructible environments, players can now engage in more strategic and dynamic combat within the virtual battleground.
Destructible Terrain & Weapon Balancing Elevate PUBG's Tactical Dynamics
The centerpiece of update 29.1 is the introduction of destructible terrain on the Rondo map. This feature allows players to manipulate the battlefield to their advantage by destroying certain natural elements. Non-concrete materials such as dirt and foliage can be blasted away with tools like frag grenades, mortars, sticky bombs, and a newly introduced pickaxe. The pickaxe serves a dual purpose as both a melee weapon and a tool for modifying terrain, enabling players to dig down as deep as 1.3 meters to create defensive positions or ambush spots.
In addition to environmental changes, PUBG update 29.1 also brings weapon balance modifications. The SCAR-L and AKM rifles have received performance buffs to enhance their effectiveness in combat. Conversely, the silenced shots from the Mk12 now carry increased volume to adjust their stealth capabilities. The Panzerfaust has seen an update to its equipping animation and spawn rate adjustments on the Vikendi map to better balance the weapon's availability and utility.
[Console] Maintenance is complete and update #29.1 is now live!
Explore and enjoy our collaboration with Ducati, new Destructible Terrain content for Rondo, changes for AKM and SCAR-L, and so much more on the BATTLEGROUNDS!
See full Patch Notes: https://t.co/CizXtLcFZX…
— PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) April 18, 2024
A stylish crossover with Ducati adds a new dimension to the game, integrating a Ducati container on the starting islands of various maps. This container, however, is exclusive to players equipped with Ducati skins, available only for a limited period.
Further enhancing the competitive scene, PUBG's Ranked mode now includes the Rondo map in its rotations, alongside updates in the rewards distribution based on the outcomes of the previous Ranked season.
PUBG's Roadmap To Unreal Engine 5 & User-Generated Content
The update also targets gameplay quality with improvements to bot behavior, making AI opponents act more realistically. Additional updates have been made to the Survivor Pass user interface, new medals have been introduced, and the Hall of Fame in Erangel has been updated, ensuring that players have a smoother and more engaging experience.
These enhancements are part of a broader roadmap for PUBG in 2024, which includes a transition to Unreal Engine 5. This upgrade aims to provide a more robust and visually impressive gaming experience. Moreover, PUBG plans to embrace user-generated content, offering players the tools to craft their own experiences within the game's ecosystem. The roadmap also outlines an overhaul of the matchmaking systems, which will refine how players are paired in games, ensuring a fair and competitive environment.
Players can look forward to more groundbreaking updates as the game progresses towards these ambitious goals. The commitment to enhancing player experience and maintaining a dynamic and challenging gameplay environment is clear in PUBG's strategic updates and future plans.
PUBG Update 29.1 Full List Of Patch Notes
For players eager to explore the full extent of enhancements and adjustments in the latest update, the detailed patch notes provide a comprehensive breakdown. Here's a closer look at the specifics included in PUBG Update 29.1.
Live Maintenance Schedule
The times shown below are subject to change.
- PC: April 9, 12 AM – 8:30 AM (UTC)
- Console: April 18, 1 AM – 9 AM (UTC)
Map Service
PC players can anticipate the next rotation every Wednesday at 2 AM UTC, while Console players can expect the same every Thursday at 7 AM UTC.
Schedule
|Week 1
|April 9
|April 18
|Week 2
|April 17
|April 25
|Week 3
|April 24
|May 2
|Week 4
|May 1
|May 9
|Week 5
|May 8
|May 16
Live Server – Normal Match
Map Select Regions (AS, SEA)
|Fixed
|Favored Map
(Rondo, Miramar, Sanhok, Taego)
Rotation
|Etc.
(Paramo, Vikendi, Karakin, Deston)
|Week 1
|Erangel
|Miramar
|Taego
|Rondo
|Vikendi
|Week 2
|Erangel
|Taego
|Rondo
|Sanhok
|Karakin
|Week 3
|Erangel
|Rondo
|Sanhok
|Miramar
|Deston
|Week 4
|Erangel
|Sanhok
|Miramar
|Taego
|Paramo
|Week 5
|Erangel
|Miramar
|Taego
|Rondo
|Vikendi
Map Select Regions – KR/JP, KAKAO
|Fixed
|Favored Map
(Miramar,Rondo)
Rotation
|Etc.
(Paramo,Vikendi,Karakin,Deston)
|Week 1
|Erangel
|Taego
|Sanhok
|Rondo
|Karakin
|Week 2
|Erangel
|Taego
|Sanhok
|Miramar
|Deston
|Week 3
|Erangel
|Taego
|Sanhok
|Rondo
|Paramo
|Week 4
|Erangel
|Taego
|Sanhok
|Miramar
|Vikendi
|Week 5
|Erangel
|Taego
|Sanhok
|Rondo
|Karakin
Random Map Regions – NA, EU, RU, OC, SA & Console
Rotations featuring Deston will have a 20% probability for each map. For Weeks 1, 3, and 5, fixed and favored maps will each have a 22% probability and etc. maps will be 11% each.
|Fixed
|Favored Map
(Taego, Rondo, Vikendi, Miramar)
Rotation
|Etc.
(Deston, Sanhok, Karakin, Paramo)
|Week 1
|Erangel
|Rondo
|Vikendi
|Miramar
|Sanhok
|Week 2
|Erangel
|Miramar
|Taego
|Rondo
|Deston
|Week 3
|Erangel
|Vikendi
|Miramar
|Taego
|Karakin
|Week 4
|Erangel
|Taego
|Rondo
|Vikendi
|Deston
|Week 5
|Erangel
|Rondo
|Vikendi
|Miramar
|Paramo
Live Server – Ranked
- Erangel (25%) / Miramar (25%) / Taego (20%) / Vikendi (20%) / Rondo (10%)
- The map service for Ranked is updated on a season-by-season basis.
World: Rondo
The following features are available only in Rondo.
New Feature: Destructible Terrain
Unveiling the Destructible Terrain feature, the first chapter of the environmental destruction feature we've announced in our 2024 Roadmap.
- You can now destroy terrain to create cover when engaging in a battle within open areas.
- Terrain made of concrete, cement, rock, or stone is not destructible.
- The Frag Grenade, Mortar, Panzerfaust, Sticky Bomb, C4, vehicle explosion, and Pickaxe can be used to destroy terrain.
- The maximum depth of destruction is 1.3m.
- If you destroy terrain near an externally located wall, the terrain beyond the wall will also be destroyed.
- Objects within the destruction range will only be destroyed if they were previously destructible.
- Items in the area of effect will not be destroyed, and installed items will be converted into dropped items.
- Folded Shields installed within the destruction range will have their durability reduced, and deployed Emergency Pickup will not be canceled.
New Weapon: Pickaxe
Introducing Rondo's new melee weapon, the Pickaxe! Looks quite perfect for destroying terrain, doesn't it?
- Inventory slot: Melee Weapons
- Damage: 60
- Weight: 40
- Can be used to destroy terrain.
- World spawns.
EMP Zone
The following changes have been made to the EMP Zone to enhance the overall gameplay experience.
- The frequency of occurrence has been reduced.
- Will not be created after Phase 2.
- The time it takes for the EMP Zone to activate after the warning message has increased.
- The explosion sound upon creation has slightly decreased.
Emergency Cover Flare
Modifications have been made to the Emergency Cover airdrops deployed when you throw an Emergency Cover Flare.
- Emergency Cover airdrops per Emergency Cover Flare: 3 → 2
- The size has been slightly reduced.
- Both the distance between each airdrop and its descending speed have been reduced.
In-Game Challenges
We've improved the In-Game Challenges in response to player feedback.
Challenges
- Some challenges have been removed or modified due to their misalignment with the difficulty level, being too challenging to complete, or overlapping with the rewards. Additionally, new challenges have been added.
- e.g., Loot 1 Self-AED
- The challenges that require you to travel a certain distance or deal a certain amount of damage have been modified.
Rewards
- Rewards that overlap with the challenges or have low acquisition rates have been removed or changed.
- The number of Emergency Cover Flares available as rewards has decreased.
Area Modifications
Taking into account player feedback and thorough gameplay analysis, we've enhanced some of the terrain, objects, and environmental elements within Rondo that were hindering active engagements or increasing the difficulty beyond our intentions.
Lo Hua Xing
- Reduced the height of the railings in front of the antennas.
- The statues behind the buildings near the river have been replaced.
- The railings and windows on the Market's second floor have been removed.
- Improved environmental objects that obstruct the player's view.
- Modified specific objects that discourage active gameplay and added new objects.
Other Areas
- A bridge has been added to the South of Rai An.
- Added new objects and ridgelines to areas with limited cover while also improving the terrain in these areas.
- Enhanced the textures and resolution of some environmental elements.
Minimap
- Minimap has been updated to mirror the above changes.
Gunplay
Based on player feedback, we're making the following gunplay adjustments.
SCAR-L
- Rate of fire: 625 RPM → 650 RPM
- Horizontal recoil decreased by approximately 4%.
- Vertical recoil decreased by approximately 4%.
AKM
- Damage: 47 → 48
Panzerfaust
- An equipping animation has been added.
- The spawn rate at the Cable Car spot has been reduced, while the general world spawn rate in Vikendi has been increased.
Mk12
- The sound of gunfire when equipped with the Suppressor has slightly increased.
Firing From the Driver's Seat
- Limited the angle at which you can aim when firing from the driver's seat of vehicles other than the Motorbike/Dirt Bike/Mountain Bike/Quad.
- Increased bullet dispersion when firing from the driver's seat of all vehicles.
Collaboration: Ducati
Experience unparalleled speed and sophistication with the new Ducati Special Vehicle skins.
Ducati Container
- An exclusive Ducati container is available on the starting islands of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Taego, Deston, and Rondo.
- The container can only be unlocked by players who own Ducati skins.
- Only the player who unlocks the container and their teammates can operate or ride in the Ducati vehicle.
- This feature can be utilized from the start of the match until players board the plane; once they do, the previously positioned container and the Ducati vehicle will disappear.
- Available in Normal Match, Ranked, and Casual Mode.
- The Ducati containers are available for one month.
Misc.
- Customize – Vehicle – Special Skins – Edit Skin
- Even after the conclusion of the sales/rewards period, unacquired items will remain visible, distinguished by a lock icon.
- Stay tuned for an array of exciting updates related to our collaboration with Ducati! Be sure to check out the upcoming PUBG x Ducati announcement to learn how to obtain the exquisite Ducati skins, navigate the fresh Ducati Crafting page at the Workshop, participate in events, and much more!
Ranked
Season 29
- Rondo has been added to the map pool with a 10% matchmaking probability.
- Number of players: 64
- Weather: Sunny
- The Emergency Cover Flare and Stun Gun have been added as world spawn items, and Additional Starting Planes are available.
- The Market, In-Game Challenges, Pickaxe, Self-AED, Spike Trap, and C4 are not available.
- The Pico Bus has been added.
- The Esports version of Blanc will spawn at the Blanc's fixed vehicle spawn spot.
- The leaderboard will reset after the live server maintenance.
- Check out your final Tier from the previous season through your Career page.
Season 28 Rewards
Below are the rewards you'll be receiving based on your final Tier from the previous Ranked season.
|
Tier
|
Rewards
|Bronze
|Bronze PUBG ID Emblem
|Silver
|Silver PUBG ID Emblem
|Gold
|Gold PUBG ID Emblem
Ranked Parachute Skin
|Platinum
|Animated Platinum PUBG ID Emblem
Ranked Parachute Skin
Platinum Medal
|Diamond
|Animated Diamond PUBG ID Emblem
Ranked Parachute Skin
Platinum, Diamond Medal
|Master
|Animated Master PUBG ID Emblem
Animated Master Nameplate
Ranked Parachute Skin
Platinum, Diamond, Master Medal
|Top 500
|Bonus rewards for Top 500 players:
- The Parachute skin and Medals are permanent rewards. The rest of the obtainable rewards are available for use during a single Ranked season.
- Rewards can be found in your Inventory/Edit Profile page once Season 29 starts.
- Once Season 29 is over and the server undergoes maintenance, every reward but the Parachute and Medal will be withdrawn.
World: Erangel
Hall of Fame
- Erangel's Hall of Fame has been updated to commemorate the winning team of PGC 2023, Danawa e-sports. The Hall of Fame includes:
- Photos
- Trophy
- Crest
- Uniform
- Honor Board
- Poster
Misc.
- The festive 7th anniversary venue, cafeterias, and decorations have been removed from Erangel. Thank you again for all your heartwarming birthday wishes!
Gameplay
Bot Refinement
To make players' interaction with bots a meaningful experience, we've enhanced bots' movement and behavior patterns to make them smarter.
Survivor Pass
System Updates
UX
- Single click on the mission area within the Pass lobby banner takes you to the mission page.
- A new yellow dot notification will keep you informed on new weekly missions.
- A confirmation dialogue appears when claiming rewards.
- Entering the rewards page automatically highlights the highest available reward track.
- A bulk claim feature has been added for claiming multiple rewards.
Rewards
- The 20% BP Boost is now available as a free reward for all players, while an additional 30% BP Boost reward has been added to the Premium Pass.
- Therefore, Premium Pass holders can maximize their gains with a cumulative BP Boost of up to 60%.
- Players opting not to upgrade their Pass can now obtain more free rewards: an outfit set and 100 G-COIN.
- Note: The overall G-COIN reward for Premium Pass holders remains unchanged at 500 G-COIN.
- A Polymer (x600) reward has been added to the Premium Pass.
- From Lv. 30 onwards, each level-up grants Premium Pass holders an additional 1500 BP.
A new Survivor Pass: Comic Chaos is prepared for the 29.1 update. Read more details on the April Store Update announcement!
Workshop
Special Crafting
Introducing the new Special Vehicle skins – craftable only through Special Crafting at the Workshop! Check out the full details on the upcoming PUBG x Ducati announcement.
Special Crafting Closing Date
The Special Crafting – Ducati tab will be accessible only until the following dates. Make sure to use up your Ducati Tokens before the closing date!
- PC
- UTC: May 13, 12 AM
- Console
- UTC: May 21, 1 AM
Artisan Crafting
Two new costume sets have been added to Artisan Crafting.
- Chrono Retro Commando Set – 100 Artisan Tokens
Clockwork Carnage Set – 100 Artisan Tokens
Mastery Medal
Eleven new Combat and Survival medals that can be obtained through gameplay have been added.
New Medals
|Take the Wheel
|
|1/10/100/300
|
|Wet Work
|
|10/100/1000/3000
|
|Lifesaver
|
|1/10/100/300
|
|Bird's Eye View
|
|1/10/100/300
|
|Out of Stock
|
|1/10/100/300
|
|Emergency Exit
|
|1/10/100/300
|
|Four-midable
|
|1/10/100/300
|
|No Gun, No Fun
|
|1/10/100/300
|
|Sending My Love
|
|1/10/100/300
|
|Death from Above
|
|1/10/100/300
|
|Just a Little Bit Closer…
|
|1/10/100/300
|
-
- Newly earned medals will be visible on the End of Match page.
- The general kill condition applies to the medals obtainable through killing enemies with specific weapons.
- Supplies for the Out of Stock medal include BRDM and Care Package.
- The Four-midable medal is obtainable for every four kills per match.
- The condition for the Bird's Eye View medal includes ground movement.
Performance
- Enhanced performance stability in situations where multiple players are gathered.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the Chicken Dinner medal is not awarded if you leave the match immediately after killing the last enemy of the session before the WWCD screen.
- Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, removing AR Extended Magazines would not retrieve loaded ammo.
- Fixed an issue where the Tutorial mission – ‘Make a Team and Start a Match' – fails to complete.
- Fixed an issue where players in vehicles are unable to obtain items from Weapon Crates in the Intense Battle Royale mode or the rewards from Rondo In-Game Challenges.
- Fixed the zeroing discrepancy in the Beryl M762's Iron Sight.
- Fixed an issue where clicking the Holster Weapon or Change Weapon button while throwing C4 would cause an abnormal increase in the C4's throw distance.
- Fixed an issue where, following a Ranked match, the Ready button is disabled for all party members except for the last player to return to the lobby.
- (PC) Fixed an issue where the Emergency Cover airdrops are not displayed correctly in Replays.
- (PC) Fixed an issue where clicking the ‘Reload Previous Equipment' button on the Training Ground would equip the character with the deleted Utility Belt.
- (Console) Fixed an issue where it was possible to enter the Arcade during game installation under a specific condition.
World
- Fixed collision, texture, performance, and some other general Paramo and Rondo issues.
- Fixed an issue where some trees in Rondo are floating in the air.
- Fixed an issue in Paramo where the character falls beneath the ground at a specific spot.
- Fixed an issue where parts of the wind turbines in Rondo are missing.
- Fixed a typo on the Chinese letters on a specific building in Rondo.
- Fixed the issue of undamageable zombies spawning in Erangel.
UX/UI
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Notice Before Pass Ends' text overlaps with the mission list when you enter the lobby.
- Fixed translation errors of the Tutorial missions in the Ukrainian language setting.
- Fixed an issue where the Female Face 16 is incorrectly labeled as male in the Traditional Chinese language setting.
- Fixed an issue where the progressive levels of the [PROGRESSIVE] White Tiger – Pan skin are missing on the Career – Overview page.
- Fixed an issue where the notes are missing from the thumbnail of the Victory Dance 118 Emote.
Items & Skins
Clipping issue: Graphics that are shown outside the visible part of an image/object.
- Fixed the clipping issue that occurs when you equip specific female faces and the Bunny Academy Sailor Eyepatch together.
- Fixed the clipping issue on the female character's feet when wearing the Happy 7th Anniversary Boots.
- Fixed the issue where footstep sounds are incorrectly output as barefoot sounds when wearing the Queen's Guard Outfit.
- Fixed the clipping issue on the arms when wearing the Haven Leather Jacket (Black) and Tang Sanzang's Top together.
- Fixed the issue where, despite crafting a specific Emote in Regular Crafting, the same Emote remains craftable through Special Crafting.
- Fixed the issue where the lightning effect was absent from the muzzle of the [PROGRESSIVE] Azure Dragon – Beryl M762 skin when applying the Chroma skin and previewing Lv. 8.
- Fixed the clipping issue on the nose when equipping a specific male face, Inquisitor Gas Mask, PCS1 Mask, and Helmet together.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming