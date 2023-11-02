Purdue basketball boss Matt Painter shared his honest feelings on Bob Knight and his team's rivalry with Indiana basketball.

Former Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight was one of the most controversial and captivating figures in sports history, to fans nationwide and to Purdue basketball fans. Some hated him, some loved him, many respected him and some feared him.

According to Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter, Knight's impact on the game was something to behold.

Recently Painter made a Final Four declaration for star center Zach Edey. One of Knight's peers Gene Keady recently dropped a heartwarming reaction to the Hall-of-Fame honor he received.

Painter spoke highly of Knight recently, noting his wisdom and basketball knowledge in a statement revealed on Wednesday. Painter played under Keady, a rival coach of Knight's in the Big Ten Conference during the 1990s decade.

"He really affected the game and it affected a lot of people you know," head coach Matt Painter said about the passing of former IU coach Bobby Knight. — Exponent Sports Desk (@Exponent_Sports) November 2, 2023

The healthy competition provided by Knight, a former West Point graduate, was not lost on Painter, who shared further thoughts with the page Exponent Sports Desk.

"The thing that I think he did from a basketball standpoint at Purdue was he made us better," head coach Matt Painter said about the passing of IU coach Bobby Knight." With rivalries, you get everybody's best. And we always produced the best." — Exponent Sports Desk (@Exponent_Sports) November 2, 2023

The Purdue basketball team that Painter currently coaches is a longtime rival of Indiana basketball, the team Bob Knight coached during his college days in the Big Ten.

Knight and the Hoosiers won the NCAA title three times during his tenure in Bloomington. The Hoosiers went to five Final Fours and won 11 Big Ten Conference championships, a testament to ‘The General' and his incredible coaching prowess.

Painter has a long way to go if he is to have any hope of catching Knight for his Big Ten and NCAA basketball accomplishments. Painter has an impressive 355-164 record overall. He has three Big Ten regular season titles, a Big Ten Tournament title, and an international gold medal to his name. Still, the Boilermakers have continually bowed out earlier than expected in the NCAA Tournament many seasons.

Painter has made five Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight, but has not made the Final Four or won a national championship yet.

Time will tell if Painter can come close to achieving what Knight did. For now, the focus is on the passing of a basketball legend whom few fans of the game will ever forget.