Purdue basketball is making a comeback not just to haunt the Big 10 conference but all of college basketball. The return of Zach Edey for one last year prompts huge expectations. They could be able to use him more efficiently with a stronger squad that could hopefully shoot better than they did against the FDU Knights. Matt Painter knows exactly how to please their fans in the upcoming March Madness tournament and he laid out his Final Four plans in his latest statement, via Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“I want it for both our current & former players,” was the underlying inspiration that Matt Painter wanted the Purdue basketball program to undertake heading into March Madness.

Not only did he want Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, and the rest of the squad to punch a ticket to March Madness. Painter bears the lofty goal of exorcising their bad run last year by getting through the Final Four. He even outlined how much Edey has changed since the big man became the Purdue basketball program's star, “He didn't protect the rim two years ago. His ball-screen defense was average at best. He's really gotten good at ball screen defense and he was 10th in the country in blocked shots. And he changed shots.”