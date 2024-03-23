Purdue basketball gets a bad rap for constantly being bounced out early in the March Madness Tournament. Star center, Zach Edey, may receive the most hate of all. However, this year could be different, as the Boilermakers aim to prove the haters wrong. With that in mind, it sounds like Charles Barkley is an Edey believer.
The former NBA superstar didn't mince words when discussing Zach Edey and Purdue basketball. Barkley points out that the Boilermakers losing in the tourney isn't Edey's fault. Instead, Barkley believes Edey should be praised as the reason for leading Purdue to a one-seed year in and year out.
“I think Zach Edey gets a bad rap. I've heard people criticizing him, talking about, well, he's won back-to-back Players of the Year, and he hasn't got deep (in the NCAA Tournament). He ain't the reason they're losing. He's the reason they're the No. 1 seed.”
It's hard to argue with that opinion. Purdue basketball is routinely one of the best programs in the country ever since Zach Edey took over as the starting center. In fact, the roster isn't terrible whatsoever. There are numerous shooters and two-way players that compliment Edey well. It's just the Boilermakers have run into a March Madness darling every year.
This season, Edey proved to be a difference-maker for the Boilermakers. He dominated the regular season averaging 24.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. Edey also became Purdue basketball's highest scorer ever in school history.
Purdue basketball is set to take on Utah state on Sunday. The Boilermakers are currently an 11.5 favorite to win that game. On paper, Zach Edey should be able to make easy work of this Aggies team. But history says now is the time for someone to upset Purdue.
Why can't Purdue basketball make a tourney run?
There are numerous reasons why teams struggle in the NCAA Tournament. If the right team gets hot at the right time it can create chaos. Everyone has a chance to stun their opponent no matter how big of an under dog they may be. That's part of what makes March Madness so great.
But for Purdue basketball, it seems they lose control during the postseason. Zach Edey still tends to play well. But his teammates are usually solid on the court too. So, it could be a coaching issue when it comes down to it. However, Matt Painter is considered one of the best coaches in the nation.
Painter has been the Purdue basketball coach since 2005. During that time he's taken home the Big Ten Coach of the Year award five times. Additionally his teams are typically at the top of the rankings every single season. He holds everything you want from a head coach outside of a championship.
Maybe this year will be different. Charles Barkley surely believes in Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers. We'll see if they can finally get over the hump and make a deep run, as this is Edey's last chance to do so.