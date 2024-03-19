Purdue basketball finds themselves once again firmly entrenched in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are a no.1 seed for the second consecutive year, and they surely hope things go a lot better for them this time around. Purdue got bounced by a no.16 seed in the first round last year, which was the second time that ever happened. Purdue is surely good enough to go a lot farther than that, and it's time to make some bold predictions for the team.
ZACH EDEY WILL BE MVP OF THIS TOURNAMENT
Purdue basketball center Zach Edey has etched his name into the record books. Edey is now the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, following his performance this season. He's a finalist for several player of the year awards in college basketball. He knows that last year didn't end the right way for his team, as the team lost to Fairleigh Dickinson in March Madness. Having that in mind, Edey is going to dominate this tournament. His anger at how his team was embarrassed last year, will allow him to put this team on his back and lead the Boilermakers to victory.
On the season, Edey is averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds, while shooting a stunning 62 percent from the floor. This is his final season of college basketball, and that means it's his last chance to lead Purdue on a deep run in March Madness. Purdue closed out the year losing in the Big Ten Tournament semi-finals to Wisconsin in overtime, which should anger Edey even more. He hears the constant chirping, the constant criticism of his team being overrated. He's going to show those naysayers.
Edey's game log stats are simply eye-popping. He scored in double figures for the Boilermakers in every game this year. He also had a total of 24 double-double games this season. 24, out of a total of 33 games. That's just incredible. Edey also went through a stretch of 10 consecutive games with a double-double in the heart of conference season, in January and February. In the first game of that stretch, he poured in 30 points and grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds in a team win over Penn State. He would go on to score at least 30 points in eight games this year, and he will keep that up in this tournament. Additionally to Edey's play, there's another bold prediction to be made about this Purdue team.
MATT PAINTER GETS THE MONKEY OFF HIS BACK
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter has seen disappointment like no one else in this tournament. The Purdue head coach has gone to March Madness several times in his tenure, only to lose early nearly each time. That's happened even more recently, as Purdue has been bounced in the first round twice in their last three appearances. Both times, it was an upset loss as Purdue basketball was the better seed.
Matt Painter's name is becoming synonymous with disappointment, as the coach also has never been to the Final Four. This is in despite of the fact he's taken Purdue basketball to March Madness a total of 14 times. That's truly remarkable, as Painter has actually very rarely ever missed the tournament in his tenure.
Painter has coached at the school since 2005. In his nearly 20 years as head coach, he has had only two losing seasons with the school. He has taken the Boilermakers to the NCAA Tournament's second weekend six times, but only once to the Elite Eight in 14 tries. That was during the 2018-19 season, when the Boilermakers lost to Virginia.
That is going to change this year. Painter WILL get his trip to the Final Four this season, thanks to Edey. The Purdue head coach is likely to be buying his big man an expensive dinner somewhere, because Painter will finally be able to prove all of his doubters wrong after this season ends. A trip to the Final Four will be the next checkmark on the coach's resumé, that will eventually help him get into the College Basketball Hall of Fame years from now.
Another reason for this bold prediction is that if Painter doesn't get to the Final Four this year, it may never happen for the head coach. Players like Zach Edey don't come around that often. This could truly be Painter's last chance to get there, and he's good enough of a coach to meet that heavy challenge.
Purdue basketball plays the winner of the Montana State-Grambling State game in its first round matchup on Friday. Montana State and Grambling play Wednesday.