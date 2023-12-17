Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter speaks on the Boilermakers win over No. 1 Arizona, and the doubt against his team.

Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter spoke with the media on the Boilermakers victory over the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, giving credit to Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Both players are early into their college careers, so adjustments are going to come with time, but they've played like seasoned veterans through the first two seasons.

“I think they probably see it [doubters speaking against Smith and Loyer] and it probably motivates them, so in a funny way, it probably helps us,” said Painter, per ESPN. “I like good basketball players. I like guys that can dribble, pass and shoot. I like guys that are competitive.”

They've carried a very mature demenour and are really building a connection with one another. Purdue is currently the No. 3 team in the nation, holding a 10-1 record on the season. Smith and Loyer voiced their thoughts on the team and the improvement they've had through the season.

“I think just both our desires to win has just really sparked [the team],” said Loyer. “That's all we want to do when we go out there. Whether Braden has 26 points, whether he has 10, whether he has two. He just wants to win the game. Same with me. Same with the other guys. … Especially with the loss last year, it's something you don't want to feel again, something you had to sit with all summer. It's just something we want to push along.”

Purdue basketball suffered a first round loss as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament last season. Much of the blame went to Smith and Loyer, but they never seem to get much attention when the team wins. Both players seem focused on winning as a unit this season, with a veteran group on their side.

“Me and Fletch just hold each other accountable,” said Smith. “We kind of had a little moment in the game before, vs. Alabama, where I got on him and I kind of yelled at him and snapped. And he just looked at me and said like, I understand why you're like that, because you want to win. And he's the same way. Being able to have that, when two guys are very competitive — when it's just coming from me and him, it goes a long way.”