When Purdue basketball lost to Ohio State on Tuesday, head coach Matt Painter wasn't happy. However, there were other sentiments shown to the Buckeyes. As a result, Ohio State's stunner against Purdue basketball sparked wild reactions. The 15-5 Boilermakers had one reaction in particular that stood out: Painter's.

After the Buckeyes snapped the Boilermakers' seven-game winning streak, Painter had some things to say about the scoreboard. He felt that it was a disadvantage to his team.

“They kept changing it,” Painter said via Dustin Schutte of SI.com. “I knew what the score was, but then it actually changed and it gave us a point. The difference was three, but when it popped up it was two.

“So, then when we said something to him that the score was wrong, I don't think they realized it. I think that's a difficult thing for an official. It's not their job — they have to have a pulse on the score, right?”

Purdue basketball's loss to Ohio State infuriated Matt Painter

Losing in sports is one thing. To get beaten by your opponent, whether in a tightly contested or not-contested game is common. Most coaches can live with that outcome. However, losing on a technicality will infuriate every head coach in the country. Considering there was a scoreboard issue, that's a big problem.

Even Painter said that the scoreboard gave his team a point. Still, some of the confusion helped no one. Even with their fifth loss of the season, the team missed Zach Edey. Not having that dominant interior presence has hurt Purdue basketball in a variety of ways.

For instance, Painter shared an honest take about what led to Purdue's downfall vs Texas A&M. Although the latter is in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Boilermakers did make the national championship game last season. That's the standard. Still, even national champion contenders can't have their way in every game, as Painter explained.

“But yeah, we knew what the actual score was,” Painter said. “Then when you look up there, you think, ‘Well, maybe they had something wrong before.' You're just trying to gauge where you're at, especially when you run out of timeouts.

“When you're out of timeouts, you've got to be able to pass that along to your guys so they know exactly if we have to go for a two or a three if we get in that situation.”

Purdue basketball will take on Michigan in their next home game. Maybe then, the scoreboard technical difficulties will be a thing of the past.