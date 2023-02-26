Purdue head basketball coach Matt Painter spoke on the team’s second rivalry loss of the season to the Indiana Hoosiers, wrote Indy Star sports reporter Akeem Glaspie in a Sunday article.

“I just thought (IU) played better,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of his team’s second-half struggles. “We have a nice play right away (in the second half). Zach (Edey) makes a nice pass to Caleb (Furst), we get a layup and then they just kind of went on that run.”

The Boilermakers, who were at one point the No. 1-ranked team in the country, were swept in their season series against the Hoosiers and have lost three of their last four games against their historic rivals. The Purdue basketball program held the lead in the first half of their losses to Indiana, Glaspie continued, before being outscored 125-80 between the second halves of both games.

Junior center Zach Edey ended the night with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Indiana countered with 35 points from freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a former five-star recruit out of Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. The Hoosiers had four double-digit scorers, including star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who tacked on 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as he continued to carve his path to a potential spot in the pros.

Purdue took a 68-54 loss to the Maryland Terrapins at the XFINITY Center on Feb. 16. Fans stormed the court after the Terrapins defeated the No. 1 team in the Big Ten standings, reflecting the firestorm of tweets that hit the college basketball world after the upset win.

Purdue made 44% of their shots from the field that night and two of their 13 3-point attempts. Maryland had 20 points from senior guard Jahmir Young and 13 more from senior guard Hakim Hart.

The Boilermakers will tip off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday in the Kohl Center. The game will be broadcasted on FS1.