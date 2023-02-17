The Maryland Terrapins got their sweet, sweet revenge against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers Thursday night. With a massive second half, Maryland basketball took down Zach Edey and the Boilermakers in College Park, 68-54, and that win has caused Twitter to go absolutely wild.

This is College Park, Maryland pic.twitter.com/UJrDCjV30o — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 17, 2023

WE LOVE THE TERPS!!!! pic.twitter.com/nrodoiCHNh — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 17, 2023

College Park is a special place man pic.twitter.com/p6haxz03DD — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 17, 2023

NO. 3 PURDUE FALLS TO THE TERPS 🐢 Maryland defeats an AP Top-5 opponent for the first time in 7 years ❗️ pic.twitter.com/qcO9N4s2Zl — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2023

Maryland basketball trailed by two points at the half but the Terps went on a teat in the final 20 minutes of the contest. In the second half, the Terrapins scored 43 points and limited Purdue to only 26 to capture a surprisingly dominant win against a legitimate national title contender.

After going 1-1 in its first two matchups against ranked opponents this season, Maryland basketball has gone 3-1 versus Top 25 programs since. Prior to beating Purdue, the Terrapins humbled the Ohio State Buckeyes early last January and then the Indiana Hoosiers late last month. In between those wins was the Terps’ 58-55 road loss to Purdue on Jan. 22, so their win Thursday against Zach Edey and company was also a huge payback for that defeat.

As for the Boilermakers, they still are the No. 1 team in the Big Ten Conference standings, but they can’t be happy with how their team has performed of late. Before facing Maryland basketball, Purdue suffered a 64-58 road loss to the Northwestern Wildcats last Sunday.

Maryland’s defense slowed down Purdue’s usually efficient attack. The Boilermakers made only 44 percent of their shots from the field and also shot an atrocious 2-for-13 from behind the arc. The Terps, on the other hand, got 20 points from Jahmir Young and 13 more from Hakim Hart.

Maryland will look to keep it going with a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road this coming Sunday.