The 28-3 Purdue Boilermakers basketball team is No. 3 in the AP Poll behind UConn (26-3) and Houston (26-3), but after a stirring 77-71 upset on the road over Illinois, at least one college basketball analyst thinks that Zach Edey and company should be the No. 1 overall team in March Madness.
“Purdue has nine wins over teams ranked in the Top 25 of the NET. UConn and Houston — both of which are projected as No. 1 seeds as well — combined only have eight,” CBS college basketball analyst Gary Parrish said. “Purdue should be the No. 1 seed overall in the NCAA Tournament.”
“The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams,” the NCAA explains on its website. In those ratings, the Purdue basketball team fares slightly better than in the AP Poll, sitting in second behind only the Houston Cougars.
However, to Parrish’s point, Zach Edey and Purdue have wins over Illinois (twice), Michigan State, Wisconsin, Arizona, Alabama, Gonzaga, Marquette, and Tennessee.
The Boilermakers’ last regular season game is against No. 23 Wisconsin, which could give them a monstrous 10 wins over top-25 NET opponents heading into March Madness.
By comparison, Houston has wins over Baylor, Iowa State, BYU, and Dayton, while UConn has beaten North Carolina, Gonzaga, Creighton, and Villanova. The Huskies and the Cougars can add another top-25 NET win this season, as UConn takes on No. 14 Marquette on Wednesday and Houston battles No. 16 Kansas on Saturday.
Purdue should be the top overall seed if the college basketball season ended today, as Parrish says. However, the Boilermakers, Cougars, and Huskies still have tough opponents left and the Big 10, Big 12, and Big East tournaments to deal with before March Madness arrives.