Purdue basketball center Zach Edey is sharing a little bit of information about one of the most interesting moments that occurred during Monday's national championship game. Edey was seen exchanging words with UConn coach Dan Hurley during one media timeout in the first half.
When asked about it after the game, Edey didn't share too much information about the words the two men exchanged.
“That’s just between us,” Edey said, per the Associated Press. UConn went on to defeat Purdue basketball, 75-60, to win its second consecutive national championship.
Physical matchup in the title game
Play was very physical in the national championship game on Monday, especially when it came to the matchup between the two big men on the floor. Purdue basketball's Zach Edey and UConn's Donovan Clingan banged down low for most of the contest, and the physical matchup led to some frustration for UConn coach Dan Hurley in the first half.
During a timeout, Hurley came to the floor to plead with the officials about Edey's play. Hurley made the case that Edey had set an illegal screen, that wasn't called during the game. Edey heard those pleas and that is when the exchange occurred between the Purdue basketball player and UConn head coach.
It was one of many moments in the game that saw Hurley get deeply animated. He frequently screamed in frustration at officials for how the game was being called. The emotional charges seemed to fire up his team, as the Huskies pulled away in the second half behind some stifling defense and hot shooting.
Purdue basketball big man Zach Edey seemed to get out of sync in the second half, due to the UConn defense. Edey missed several shots in the second half, and the Boilermakers dug themselves a deficit they couldn't get out of. Edey still finished the game with video game numbers, pouring in 37 points. A good chunk of that offensive production came in the first half, when Edey started the game 7-for-9 from the floor in the game's first 14 minutes.
Edey's performance was still one for the ages, despite the loss. He had yet another double-double in the national championship, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with his 37 points. Following the game, an exhausted Edey pulled his jersey over his face in frustration.
“Obviously, everyone shows grief in a different way,” Edey added. It was the big man's final college game, as he is preparing to enter the NBA Draft this offseason.
Hurley's excellence
Dan Hurley has no reason to be upset with Edey or the officials now. The Huskies coach has now won back-to-back championships for the first time since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007 under Billy Donovan. The UConn coach is rumored to be a target in the Kentucky coaching search, and will likely be offered a boatload of money to stay at UConn.
The Huskies are expected to return several of their key players next season, and compete for yet another title. The run may not be over for the Huskies.