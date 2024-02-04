Purdue faces Wisconsin. Our college basketball odds series includes our Purdue Wisconsin prediction, odds, and pick.

The Purdue Boilermakers and Wisconsin Badgers were both looking ahead to this high-end Big Ten matchup. In their previous games — the lead-ins to this afternoon Big Ten showcase on national network television — the Boilermakers and Badgers got roped into complicated overtime games they frankly should have put away much earlier. Purdue survived, Wisconsin did not.

Purdue scored 47 points in the first half against Northwestern but then got stuck on offense in the second half. Purdue scored only 24 points in the first 17-plus minutes of the second half and fell behind NU 78-73 with just over two minutes left. The Boilermakers were able to scramble and send the game into overtime before winning, but it was a very close shave. Northwestern, in a tie game, had the last shot of regulation but barely missed. The Boilermakers played 25 strong minutes but not a full game. It wasn't a March-ready performance from a team likely to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin led Nebraska by 19 points — 16 at the half — but found a way to lose to the Cornhuskers on the road. Wisconsin unraveled in the second half, coming undone due to careless turnovers and a general lack of focus. Wisconsin has been very good this season. The Badgers are usually a very disciplined and sound team, but they lost the plot after halftime against Nebraska and couldn't regroup in overtime. We will see if this team can bounce back from that loss.

Here are the Purdue-Wisconsin College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Wisconsin Odds

Purdue Boilermakers: -1.5 (-120)

Wisconsin Badgers: +1.5 (-102)

Over: 146.5 (-118)

Under: 146.5 (-104)

How To Watch Purdue vs Wisconsin

Time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT

TV: CBS

Why Purdue Could Cover the Spread

The Boilermakers have Zach Edey, and Wisconsin doesn't. Edey is a difference-making player. He will block, alter and deter shots. He will grab rebounds within his reach. He can catch lob passes and enable the Boilermakers to play over the top of a defense, given that he is always taller than any man who guards him. Edey will draw multiple bodies in the low post, which creates open shooting opportunities for all of his teammates. Edey redraws the competitive balance of games in general, and Wisconsin does not have a big man who can match up with him.

In addition to the Edey advantage, Purdue did not play a complete game against Northwestern and is bound to play better in this game. The Boilermakers know this is a central game in the pursuit of the Big Ten regular-season championship. They are the favorites in the conference and should be expected to plant their flag in this main-event game.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover the Spread

The Badgers drifted through large portions of the Nebraska loss. They are going to regroup and come out of the locker room bursting with energy, activity, and focus. Wisconsin will play inspired defense in this game in front of a roaring home crowd. Wisconsin might not have Zach Edey, but it has the better backcourt than Purdue and will suffocate the Boilermakers on the perimeter. There are lingering doubts about Purdue's guards and their ability to withstand pressure, especially on the road. Wisconsin's guards can win this game for the Badgers.

Final Purdue-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

This game feels like a coin flip. Stay away and wait for a live-betting angle.



Final Purdue-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Purdue -1.5