It was senior day at Purdue on Sunday afternoon, and among the six seniors on the Boilermakers roster who were honored before the game was three-year starter at center Zach Edey. Edey, a 7'4″ behemoth who is averaging 24 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game this season, will likely win his second consecutive Naismith Player of the Year award, joining Ralph Sampson and Bill Walton as the only players in NCAA history to win the award twice.
In his final home game at Mackey Arena, Edey went out on a high, scoring 25 points and adding 14 rebounds in a 78-70 win over Big Ten rival Wisconsin, finishing his senior season with a perfect record at home. However, the highlight of the afternoon came before Edey and the Boilermakers even controlled the opening tip against the Badgers. It came when the school surprised Edey by retiring his number before the game.
Surprise announcement. @BoilerBall and @CoachPainter retired Zach Edey’s jersey here at Mackey: pic.twitter.com/Gexpyr86tV
— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 10, 2024
Zach Edey's #15 will now hang in the rafters forever inside of Mackey Arena, a well-deserved honor for arguably the most dominant player in program history. Edey is currently second All-Time at Purdue in scoring — and will break Rick Mount's long-standing record by the end of the season — and first in rebounds. He ranks in the top ten in Big Ten history in points, rebounds, field goal percentage and free throws made. And if Purdue can make a deep run in March this year, making up for a stunning 1st round upset loss to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson last year, Edey will avenge the only significant blemish on his NCAA resume.