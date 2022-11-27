Published November 27, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Big Ten Championship game is all set. It’s now certain that the Purdue Boilermakers will be battling it out with the Michigan Wolverines in the conference’s title matchup, with Purdue football as the underdog to win the contest.

Nevertheless, it’s an exciting time to be a Boilermakers fan, with their team getting a golden opportunity to win its first Big Ten title since sharing it with the Wolverines and the Northwestern Wildcats back in 2000, when the conference’s champion — or champions — was still determined by regular-season standings.

That means that Purdue football also has a shot at taking home its first-ever win in a Big Ten championship game, which only started to be played in 2011.

Speaking of rarities, the upcoming Michigan-Purdue showdown is only the 60th time the two programs will share the field. On paper, that seems a lot, but considering how old these school’s memberships are in the Big Ten, that little tidbit of fact might be surprising to some (h/t Scott Dochterman of The Athletic).

“Purdue earns the Big Ten West title after a 30-16 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers-Wolverines B1G title game marks only the 60th meeting between the teams, the second-fewest among the Big Ten’s nine-oldest members. The teams have played only once in the last 10 years (2017).”

Purdue football clinched the Big Ten West division title with a 6-3 conference record after beating the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday. Meanwhile, Michigan won the Big Ten East with a takedown of the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, also on Saturday.