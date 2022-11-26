Published November 26, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

In what was billed as the biggest game of the college football season, the Michigan Wolverines rose to the occasion with a convincing 45-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wolverines’ stout offensive line delivered in dominant fashion over the course of the contest. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was sacked a mere one time, and the rush offense posted a formidable 7.2 rushing yards per attempt average. On the other side of the ball, Michigan’s top-five-ranked defense came away with a pair of interceptions off of Ohio State passer C.J. Stroud.

After years of not having any answer for the Buckeyes, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has now secured back-to-win wins in The Game. More so, he guided the Wolverines to their first road win in The Game since 2000.

First time Michigan has won in Columbus since 2000. Also was the last time Michigan won two straight against Ohio State. Largest margin of victory by Michigan over Ohio State since 1993. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 26, 2022

Michigan will now turn its attention to next week’s Big Ten title game. In the big picture, the Wolverines are set to move up to either the No. 1 or the No. 2 spot in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings. They sure are in a quality position to go on and clinch a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff, which would be quite a feat for Harbaugh in his eighth year as head coach of the reigning Big Ten champions.