Looking for a new all-purpose gaming controller? The QRD Spark N5 might be your next pickup. Check out our review of the QRD Spark N5 Wireless Controller.

QRD Spark N5 Review – Great Niche Functions

First on the agenda is its price. The QRD Spark N5 Wireless Controller for PS4 will run you US$48.99, a few bucks short of a brand-new DualShock 4. Speaking of the DualShock 4, this specific version of the QRD Spark N5 was laid out like a DS4, adding that sense of familiarity. The transition from going to one from the other will be smooth, and the only thing different between the two controllers are the macro buttons and extra functionality that the QRD Spark N5 offers.

Another area of discussion regarding the QRD Spark N5 is its technical specs. On the official website, it proclaims a 1200mAH battery with 8 hours of use time and a charge retention of 30 days. Upon testing, this proved to be quite accurate, and charging only took about 4 hours via a USB port on my PC.

Opening the box, it contained the controller, a USB-A to USB-C cable, a holder to attach a mobile phone to the controller, and a comprehensive operating manual.

Unique Macro Buttons – The standout feature of the QRD Spark N5 is its two unique macro buttons. These buttons allow for quick and convenient execution of complex sequences of commands, giving gamers an edge in certain genres. During my review, I found this extremely useful in fighting games to unleash a string of attacks with the click of a button. These macro buttons are located at the back of the controller, easily reachable by your ring or pinky fingers. Setting up the macros was no hassle either, and I was able to easily set, delete, and replace the commands within a matter of seconds. The operating manual that came with the controller concisely explained how to set the macros.

Turbo Button – On top of the two macro buttons, the inclusion of a turbo button is a nice touch. It simplifies rapid and repetitive inputs, making it easier to perform certain in-game actions. Again, fighting games seemed to be the no-brainer application for this button, but it can also offer accessibility to games with QTEs that require rapid inputs.

Hall-Effect Joysticks – The number one frustration for gaming controllers is stick drift, and the QRD Spark N5 features hall-effect joysticks. This means no stick drift and more durable joysticks.

Versatile Connectivity – The QRD Spark N5 offers both wired and wireless connectivity options. It’s a controller that adapts to your gaming setup. During my testing, I found it compatible with my PC on both wired and wireless modes and the same for my PlayStation 5. It even turned on my PlayStation 5 natively, similar to how the DualSense would. For the latter, however, the controller oddly displayed as a DualShock 4 controller. It also worked on my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, albeit only in wireless mode. The official website also advertises connectivity with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and iOS.

Price Point – One of the most significant drawbacks of the QRD Spark N5 lies outside of its performance: its price. Given its build quality, it feels overpriced compared to similar controllers on the market. Budget-conscious gamers might find it hard to justify the cost, but the two macro buttons and the turbo button may be enough to make it worth it for some.

Build Quality – While this controller offers a unique set of features, it falls short in terms of build quality. On hand, it feels like any other non-mainline controller out there. The main face buttons are membranes, while the shoulder buttons, macro buttons, and the rest of the secondary buttons are simple and clicky. The trigger buttons, however, are smooth and comparable to the DualShock 4’s.

Overall Impression and Final Thoughts

The QRD Spark N5 Controller stands out for its unique macro buttons and turbo functionality, making it an attractive option for gamers who rely on complex sequences of commands. It also has amazing compatibility and worked with just about every modern gadget it was tested on. The high price point and concerns about its build may deter some potential buyers, especially if they do not appreciate the unique functionality enough. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option or a controller with a sturdier build, you may want to explore other alternatives on the market.

QRD Game provided ClutchPoints Gaming with a unit for testing and review. The review was conducted with a Windows 11 PC, a Sony PlayStation 5, and a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra running One UI 5.1 on Android 13.