Quin Snyder met his wife Amy Snyder in a rather unlikely place.

Quin Snyder played an instrumental role in helping the Utah Jazz become a playoff contender when he served as the head coach of the team. Nowadays, the former All-Star Game head coach is tasked to whip the Atlanta Hawks into a championship-contending squad following his resignation from the Jazz.

But while Snyder will have his work cut out, there's no question that he has it all figured out off the court, thanks to his loving wife. For this piece, let's get to know more about Quin Snyder's wife Amy Snyder.

Who is Amy Snyder?

Amy Snyder was born on April 13, 1976, in Florida. According to her LinkedIn profile, Amy studied at the University of Florida, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, specializing in Behavioral Analysis.

After completing her college education, Amy continued further studies at the University of Washington, where she earned a Master of Arts degree in Special Education. Later on, Amy would return to studying, as she completed her PhD on Learning Disabilities & Behavioral Disorders at The University of Texas.

Amy Snyder's career in research and education

In 1999, Amy was a Fullbright Scholar and worked as a researcher in Peru for a year. Three years later, she worked at PEER International, which is an organization that aims to improve the quality of education around the world.

Amy initially worked there as the Director of Training and Technology. But in 2006, she was named Director of Curriculum Design & Evaluation.

As a researcher, she has been responsible for three publications, all of which revolve around learning systems, education, analyzing behavior inside a classroom setting. These publications include Integrating Frequency-Based Mathematics Instruction with a Multi-Level Assessment System to Enhance Response to Intervention Frameworks, Partnerships for Educational Excellence and Research: HPT in the townships of South Africa, and A Model of MTSS: Integrating Precision Teaching of Mathematics and a Multi-Level Assessment System in a Generative Classroom.

Amy Snyder's marriage with Quin Snyder

Based on Sportskeeda, the current Atlanta Hawks head coach met his wife after 2006, the year Quin decided to end his marriage with his first wife, Helen Redwine. Since then, their relationship grew deeper when Quin was still coaching the Austin Toros, the San Antonio Spurs' affiliate team that played in the NBA D-League, now called the NBA G-League. Around this time, Amy was still completing her PhD at the University of Texas.

Quin described that time of his life with only good words by saying “Without getting too dramatic, for me, it was a time that I really reconnected with something that’s a passion — the coaching and teaching. To be honest with you, I didn’t really want to get out of there. I was really happy where I was.”

In 2010, the couple finally shared their vows and tied the knot in a private ceremony. Since tying the knot, the Snyder couple continues to be supportive to one another in their respective careers.

Following a stint with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers, an assistant-coaching job came calling for Snyder from Russian basketball club CSKA Moscow. Initially, Quin had his reservations about taking the job offer. However, that changed, partly thanks to his wife.

In the same report by The Salt Lake Tribune, Quin revealed, “That was a really hard decision. Maybe it was easier because I was nomadic at that point. And I was really lucky that my wife, Amy, had an adventurous spirit, … [But I also trusted] the experience that I was going to have would be an invaluable one, and probably one that, in my mind, I would later on regret had I not done it. I felt like this is kind of one of those serendipitous things where there’s a door open there.”

Fast forward to 2014, Quin earned his first NBA head-coaching job after being hired by the Utah Jazz. While taking the job, it was obvious that Quin also considered his wife in making the decision.

In a report by Deseret News, Quin revealed “This is a process, a building process. It’s one that I like. I think the fit is just terrific for me personally with Amy, myself and the organization.”

Quin Snyder and Amy Snyder's children together

The Snyder couple currently have two children together. However, Amy also acts as a stepmother to the Hawks head coach's three children from his previous marriage with Redwine. Their five children include sons Owen and Wyatt. In addition to Owen and Wyatt, the couple also parents three daughters, Tristan, Anika, and Madeleine.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Quin Snyder's wife Amy Snyder.