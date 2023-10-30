Quin Snyder's net worth in 2023 is $7 million. The former Duke basketball player has now become one of the most well-known coaches of this century and is the current coach of the Atlanta Hawks. Let's look at Quin Snyder's net worth in 2023.

What is Quin Snyder's net worth in 2023?: $7 million (estimate)

Snyder could have had a successful career in law but instead opted to chase his dream of being a professional basketball coach. Quin Snyder's net worth in 2023 sits at about $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Snyder was born on Oct. 30, 1966, in Mercer Island, Wash. He attended Mercer Island High School and was a two-time state basketball player of the year. He led the team to the 1985 state championship.

During this time, Mercer reached a No. 1 ranking in USA Today's high school polls. He was also the first McDonald's All-American from the state of Washington.

Snyder was a point guard for the Duke Blue Devils from 1985 to 1989. The team played in the Final Four three times.

Snyder became a starter in 1987 and started most of the remaining games in his career. He was a team captain and Academic All-American during his senior season.

He graduated from Duke in 1989, double majoring in philosophy and political science. Snyder also received a JD degree from Duke Law School and an MBA from the School of Business in 1995.

Snyder was set up to have a career outside of basketball since his playing career wasn't going to take him any further. However, during his time at the graduate school of Duke, he caught a coaching itch that he is still scratching to this day.

Quin Snyder's early coaching career

During his graduate school time, Snyder spent one season as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers. Snyder returned to Duke in 1993 and served as an administrative assistant to men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.

After completing both degrees, instead of pursuing a job in his studied field, Snyder took a full-time assistant coaching position under Krzyzewski. In 1997, Duke promoted him to associate head coach.

In 1999, Snyder accepted the head-coaching role for the University of Missouri. He led the Tigers to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Elite Eight in 2002. The 2002 run was the deepest run ever made by the school in the NCAA Tournament.

Snyder was named in 17 allegations in an NCAA recruiting violation scandal in 2004. After a six-game losing streak and losing record in 2006, Snyder resigned as coach of the Tigers.

Snyder looked to be given up on coaching after he departed from Missouri. However, he couldn't stay away for long and accepted a head-coaching position with the Austin Toros in the NBADL.

In his first season, the Toros won the Southwest division championship and reached the D-League Finals. During his three-year tenure, Snyder had more wins and developed more players in the NBA than any other coach in the league.

Snyder then took two assistant-coaching positions with two powerhouse teams, albeit on different sides of the world. He was an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011-12 when they finished first in the Pacific Division with a 41-25 record.

He then joined CSKA Moscow of the Russian Professional Basketball League on July 8, 2012. CSKA reached the Euroleague Final Four this season, losing to eventual champion Olympiacos in the semifinal round.

Quin Snyder becomes head coach for Jazz

OFFICIAL: Utah Jazz Names Quin Snyder Head Coach https://t.co/lYpwSXgiJ5 pic.twitter.com/4N85VUiwnc — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 6, 2014

The Utah Jazz hired Snyder to be their new head coach on June 6, 2014. He signed a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth season.

On May 6, 2016, the Jazz announced a long-term contract extension for Snyder. Snyder was named a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year in 2018 and was rewarded with a new contract extension before the following season.

The team started with a 23-5 record in the 2020-21 season, which earned Snyder a spot as the Western Conference head coach for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. On June 5, 2022, Snyder resigned as head coach of the Jazz with a 372-264 regular season record.

Quin Snyder becomes head coach of the Hawks

On Feb. 26, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks signed Snyder to be their new head coach. The Hawks ended the season 10-11 and were then ousted in six games in the playoffs.

Snyder will now look to turn around the team and finally experience some playoff success. Snyder was able to have regular-season success in Utah but was never able to get over the hump in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, was Quin Snyder's net worth in 2023 a surprise?