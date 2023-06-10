There are few things that the Red Sox can count on this season, but they can feel good every time Rafael Devers steps to the plate against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The Red Sox slugging 3rd baseman blasted the 7th home run of his career against Cole, once again showing he can dominate the star pitcher.

The Red Sox and Yankees are meeting for the first time this season at Yankee Stadium, and Devers had been slumping prior to seeing Cole on the mound. He lashed a line drive out in his first at bat, doubled the second time he saw him and homered to left centerfield during his third at bat in the 6th inning.

Devers had gotten off to a strong start this season as he was driving the ball for power and also delivering a slew of runs batted in, but he had been slumping in recent weeks. Devers had gone 16 games without a home run before he launched his long ball off of Cole.

Going into Friday night's game, Devers was slashing .243/.298/.472 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI. He is coming off a solid 2022 season in which he belted 27 home runs and 88 RBI.

Cole came into the game with a 7-0 record and a 2.82 earned run average while striking out 84 batters in 79.2 innings

The Rafael Devers home run seemed to give the Red Sox some confidence, as Kike Hernandez added a solo home run off of Cole in the 7th inning. Cole was removed from the game shortly after giving up the Hernandez blast.