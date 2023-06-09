It is one of the oldest and best rivalries in baseball as the Boston Red Sox travel to Yankees Stadium to face the New York Yankees. We are in the Bronx, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Sox come into this series having lost two of three to the Cleveland Guardians on the road. Now, they continue this road trip by heading to the Bronx to play their oldest rival. The Sox are 1-5 over six games. Unfortunately, one bad inning cost them the game on Thursday and ultimately, the series.

The Yankees just lost two of three games at home to the Chicago White Sox. Sadly, they dealt with a postponed game due to bad air quality. It forced them to make up the game on Thursday. Eventually, the Yanks lost the first game 6-5 and then won the second game 3-0.

The Red Sox come into this game with a record of 31-32 and are last in the American League East. Also, they are 15-16 on the road. The Yankees are 37-27 coming into this game and sit third in the AL East. Additionally, they are 20-15 at Yankees Stadium.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the two old rivals. Significantly, they will play only 14 times under the new scheduling arrangements. The Yanks went 13-6 against the Red Sox last season.

Garrett Whitlock will come into this start with a 2-2 record and a 5.61 ERA. Recently, he went 4 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs, six hits, five strikeouts, and two walks in a loss against the Rays. Gerrit Cole starts for the Yankees and comes into this game with a 7-0 record with a 2.82 ERA. Additionally, he went six innings in his last start while allowing one earned run with five strikeouts, and two walks in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are the Red Sox-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-146)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

TV: YES, MLBN

Stream: MLB

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are not a great team this season. However, they still have the bats that can do damage, especially at a stadium as small as this one. Justin Turner is batting .260 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs, and 33 runs. Meanwhile, Masataka Yoshida is hitting .318 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs, and 34 runs. Rafael Devers is batting .246 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 31 runs. Likewise, Alex Verdugo is hitting .286 with five home runs, 24 RBIs, and 42 runs.

These players lead a Red Sox team that is eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, fourth in runs, 19th in home runs, and eighth in slugging percentage. Now, they look to batter the baseball at Yankees Stadium.

Whitlock may need a good outing. Unfortunately, the bullpen has a 4.07 ERA, which is 19th in the majors. They must contend with the tough bats they will face in the Bronx today.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if they can get to Cole early. Then, their pitching must avoid surrendering the long ball.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are struggling for offense. Unfortunately, they cannot stay healthy. Aaron Judge is batting .291 with 19 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 42 runs. Unfortunately, he is out with an injury and will not play in this series. Giancarlo Stanton just came back from a weeks-long injury. Significantly, he is batting .254 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs. But he is 2 for 14 since returning. Meanwhile, Gleyber Torres is batting .253 with nine home runs, 25 RBIs, and 37 runs. Anthony Rizzo is hitting .289 with 11 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 32 runs. Ultimately, this offense is 23rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, 12th in runs, fourth in home runs, and 10th in slugging percentage.

The Yankees have one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. Additionally, they have the best bullpen in baseball. Their bullpen has a 2.81 ERA and has helped keep the Yanks afloat.

The Yankees will cover the spread if Cole has a dominant game. Then, they need to give him some run support.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Cole has not lost yet. Likewise, Whitlock is not great. Expect the Yanks to tee off on Whitlock and for Cole to dominate again. Therefore, the Yankees will take the first game of this rivalry.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)