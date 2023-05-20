The Boston Red Sox are in San Diego for a 3-game series with the Padres this weekend, and that gives Bogaerts’ former teammates with the Red Sox a chance to renew acquaintances with their former shortstop. Bogaerts is close with many of the Red Sox, but nobody more so than Boston star 3rd baseman Rafael Devers.

The two developed an excellent friendship while playing together on the left side of the Red Sox infield since Devers joined the Red Sox as a 20-year-old during the 2017 season.

The two men went out to dinner Thursday night, and surprisingly, Devers paid for the dinner. While both men received fantastic contracts during the offseason, it was expected that Bogaerts would cover the dinner expense in his new home city. After all, he is the host and he is the older player.

However, that became impossible because Bogaerts couldn’t find his wallet. While that’s often a popular excuse for middle-income business men, super-rich superstars don’t have to employ that explanation.

“I’m not even kidding,” Bogaerts said. “I came to the ballpark (Thursday on the off day). I thought I left it here. I haven’t seen my wallet in a couple of days and yeah, I came here and it wasn’t here. That’s when I kind of started getting a little nervous.”

There was good news all around, as Devers did not leave his friend and former teammate high and dry. He paid the bill and Bogaerts was able to find his wallet later that night when he returned home.