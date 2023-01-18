There will be a new champion in the Australian Open men’s tournament with 27-year-old American Mackenzie McDonald pulling off a stunning upset in the second round by eliminating 2022 champion and world No. 2 Rafael Nadal in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

It was easily the biggest victory of McDonald’s career and a sweet revenge for his loss in his only meeting prior to this matchup against Rafael Nadal back in Roland Garros almost three years ago. This time, there was no clay on the surface for Rafael Nadal to impose his will on McDonald who simply had his way against the Spaniard.

McDonald put 66 percent of his first serves into play and won 68 percent of his first serves. He also unleashed 14 aces to just six by Rafael Nadal, who was also significantly slowed down by a hip injury he apparently suffered midgame. However, the younger McDonald was already having a fantastic performance even before Nadal got hurt.

This is the earliest Rafael Nadal has gotten eliminated from the Australian Open since crashing out of the tournament in the first round of the 2016 edition of the event to compatriot Fernando Verdasco. Up until his fall at the hands of McDonald, Nadal had reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open each year since his loss to Verdasco.

With Rafael Nadal eliminated from contention in the 2023 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic’s chances of tying him for most grand slam men’s titles ever increases. Nadal owns the record with 22, while Djokovic is right behind him with 21.

McDonald will next face the winner of the other second-round matchup between Dalibor Svrcina and Yoshihito Nishioka.