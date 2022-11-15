Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Rafael Nadal dropped an honest take following the Nitto ATP Finals, per Tennis Channel on Twitter. His comments came after being eliminated at the group stage of the ATP Finals.

“That’s the main thing, no? Yeah, have been six tough months in all ways and to just accept that,” Nadal said. “When you are facing all the circumstances that I faced the last six months, be here is positive. That’s the main thing. Experience what’s going on today…the last couple of weeks on the court is not a big surprise. That does not mean I am not sad about the results, but something that can happen, no?”

Rafael Nadal continued by discussing his next steps following his difficult Nitto ATP Finals performance.

“Have been super difficult months and just accept that tomorrow I start my 2023 season. You know, that’s all. The only thing that I can do is just keep working, keeping doing the things that I need to do to give myself a chance to start with real chances in 2023. That’s the thing. You asked me about positive things, yes, couple of positive things. I was able to play two tournaments in the last three weeks.”

Despite his effort, Rafael Nadal is confident in the future. The tennis legend added that he is looking to recover his positivity and confidence to reach an elite level once again. Nadal ended his statement with a true mic drop-caliber moment.

“And I don’t know if I’m going to reach that level again. But what I don’t have any doubt, that I’m going to die for it.”