Antonio Pierce had a savage message for the Raiders this week, and he reaffirmed that message at halftime against the Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce's message to his team ahead of today's game against the Kansas City Chiefs emphasized “hatred, violence and pain” according to Tracy Wolfson on the broadcast. Antonio Pierce's message that enough was enough, and it was time for the Raiders to snap a losing streak against the Chiefs that goes back to 2020. Pierce emphasized that message even more when speaking to Wolfson at halftime.

“Yeah I mean we talked about all week, now we gotta squeeze,” Antonio Pierce said, via The 33rd Team. “Squeeze them by the throat.”

Antonio Pierce is a D-A-W-G "We got to squeeze. Squeeze them by the throat."pic.twitter.com/XmEdzMaTCv https://t.co/GRobGbM11m — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 25, 2023

This type of savage messaging should not come as a surprise to anyone who followed the NFL during Pierce's playing days. He was a member of the New York Giants team that won Super Bowl 42, and was a fierce linebacker on a defense that had a ton of personality and edge to it. It comes as no surprise that he is instilling that type of attitude with the Raiders.

Pierce has his team in position to pull a huge upset, as the Raiders extended their 17-7 halftime lead to 20-7 entering the fourth quarter against the Chiefs.

The Raiders are playing for their playoff lives today at 6-8 on the season. They were big underdogs in this game, so it would be a big feat to win and snap the losing streak against the hated rival Chiefs. The game is far from over, but basically everything the Raiders could ask for has happened so far in this game.

The Raiders hope to seal the game with Pierce's vision.