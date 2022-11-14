Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Derek Carr could not stop his tears from flowing down his face following yet another Las Vegas Raiders loss Sunday. Speaking to reporters after his team’s 25-20 defeat at home to the Indianapolis Colts, Carr let his heart out while also seemingly calling out some of his teammates who don’t make the same kind of effort needed to help the team win games.

“I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off by some of the things that a lot of us try and do just to practice, what we put our bodies through just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. … I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place, and as a leader that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.”

#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

With the loss to the Colts, the Raiders fall down deeper with a 2-7 record. They are now on a three-game losing skid, the second time it has happened to Las Vegas this season. The Raiders started the season losing their first three games before finally scoring their first victory in Week 4 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Since then, the Raiders have gone just 1-4, with their lone win over the stretch coming in a matchup against the lowly Houston Texans, who did not carry as much expectation on their shoulders as Las Vegas heading into the 2022 campaign.

It is still not too late for the Raiders to turn things around, but they now have an extremely small room for losses if they are to make it to the playoffs.