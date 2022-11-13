Jeff Saturday will be making his NFL head coaching debut on Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Las Vegas Raiders, and one of his first major decisions ahead of the Week 10 clash was an eye-opener. After the Colts pledged their faith to Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback during the final two weeks of Frank Reich’s tenure, Saturday is handing the reins back to Matt Ryan on Sunday. In a shocking decision, Ryan was named the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback for the Sunday afternoon clash in Las Vegas, per the CBS broadcast.

Saturday’s decision adds even more intrigue to his debut as head coach in Indy. Ehlinger had started each of the previous two games for the Colts, but with Saturday hoping to build up his resume, he’s bringing the experienced veteran in to lead the offense on Sunday.

The decision to bring Ehlinger into the fold was reportedly a call made by owner Jim Irsay, who subsequently fired Reich and hired Saturday. Now, in Saturday’s first major decision, he’s undoing the move made by his predecessor.

In his two starts, Ehligner did not throw a single touchdown. He completed 61.5 percent of his pass attempts for 304 yards and one interception, going 0-2 as the starter. Those results didn’t seem to inspire much confidence from Jeff Saturday, who instead will deploy Matt Ryan to make his eighth start of the season.

This year, Ryan has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,0008 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Colts are on the road against a 2-6 Raiders team that has lost two in a row.